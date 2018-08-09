Skip to Main Content
Man in his 30s dead after overnight stabbing in Ville-Marie

Montreal police say two men were involved in an altercation in É​milie-Gamelin Park, just before 3 a.m., Thursday.

Death marks 16th homicide of 2018 in Montreal

A stretch of St-Hubert and De Maisonneuve were closed Wednesday morning while police carried out the investigation. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

A man in his 30s has died after being stabbed in É​milie-Gamelin Park just before 3 a.m., Thursday.

Montreal police say two men were involved in an altercation in the park, near the corner of St-Hubert Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

"When the first police officers arrived, they located the man, who was on St-Hubert Street, on the ground, heavily injured," said Manuel Couture, Montreal police spokesperson.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, marking Montreal's 16th homicide of 2018.

Police are still searching for a suspect, and no arrests have been made so far. 

