Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing in Ville-Marie

Montreal police say two men were involved in an altercation in É​milie-Gamelin Park, just before 3 a.m., Thursday.

CBC News ·
A stretch of St-Hubert and De Maisonneuve are closed this morning while police carry out the investigation. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in É​milie-Gamelin Park just before 3 a.m., Thursday.

Montreal police say two men were involved in an altercation in the park, near the corner of St-Hubert Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

The victim was transported to hospital and police say they fear for his life.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

A stretch of St-Hubert and De Maisonneuve are closed this morning while police carry out the investigation.

