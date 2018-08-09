Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing in Ville-Marie
Montreal police say two men were involved in an altercation in Émilie-Gamelin Park, just before 3 a.m., Thursday.
Victim was transported to hospital, police say they fear for his life
A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Émilie-Gamelin Park just before 3 a.m., Thursday.
Montreal police say two men were involved in an altercation in the park, near the corner of St-Hubert Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard.
The victim was transported to hospital and police say they fear for his life.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
A stretch of St-Hubert and De Maisonneuve are closed this morning while police carry out the investigation.