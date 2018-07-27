Man taken to hospital after second Montreal shooting in 24 hours

A man in his late 20s was taken to hospital with a lower body injury after a shooting early this morning in the Ahuntsic–Cartierville borough.

Montreal police said gunshots were heard around 12:15 a.m. on Émile-Yelle Street.

The officers found a man, 29, with a gunshot wound to his foot, and he was taken to hospital.

He has since refused to collaborate with police in their investigation, said Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

Bergeron told CBC News that people were seen leaving the scene quickly.

This is the second shooting in the same borough in about 24 hours.

Late Wednesday, a 31-year-old man was shot and injured in his lower body after an altercation with three other men.

Two are believed to be in their 20s and one is in his 50s.

A bullet casing was found at the scene, the SPVM said.