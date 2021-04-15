Man, 72, dies in house fire in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

Montreal police are investigating after a 72-year-old man died in a house fire in Montreal's West Island Thursday.

A 76-year-old woman was also found in the home but was resuscitated and transported to hospital where she is in stable condition, says Patrick Fournel, a section chief with the Montreal fire department.

Firefighters were called to a home on Woodside Street in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux just before 5 p.m.

"When we got on the premises we found two bodies inside, we did CPR on both of them," said Fournel.

The fire started in the basement of the two-storey building.

About 50 firefighters responded and were able to get the fire under control quickly, Fournel said.

"The investigation is going to be conducted by the SPVM because there was one death, unfortunately," he said.