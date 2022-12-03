Content
Man in hospital after being hit by impaired driver in Ville-Marie tunnel, police say

Quebec provincial police say the man apparently pulled over because of a mechanical issue with his vehicle, and then got out of his car. The 31-year-old driver that struck him was arrested for impaired driving.

The 22-year-old man was hit after getting out of his vehicle to check on a mechanical issue. The 31-year-old driver that struck him was arrested for impaired driving. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by an impaired driver in Montreal's Ville-Marie tunnel early Saturday morning, police say. 

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus says the collision occurred around 4:15 a.m., when the man apparently pulled over on the Ville-Marie Expressway and got out of his car to check on a mechanical issue.

The man was struck by another car driving east. He was taken to hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

Scholtus says the 31-year-old driver of the second vehicle was arrested for impaired driving. 

He appeared in court Saturday and was released on a promise to appear again at a later date. 

Police say the man could face charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm. 

Traffic on the highway was affected for the better part of the morning as police investigated.


