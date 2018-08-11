Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in NDG

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges–​Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough this afternoon.

Police say the incident took place shortly before 4 p.m. near the corner of Wilson Avenue and Sherbrooke Street West in NDG.

The victim was stabbed in his upper body after an argument degenerated, the SPVM said.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and underwent surgery, police said.

The suspect, a man also in his 20s, was seen fleeing the scene on foot. He was accompanied by a woman, police said.

The police investigation is ongoing, and they are searching for the suspect.