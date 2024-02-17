Police investigating fatal shooting in Montreal's Little Italy

Montreal police are investigating in the city's Little Italy neighbourhood after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed overnight.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) received calls about gunshots near the corner of Bellechasse and St-Denis streets just after midnight Saturday.

A SPVM spokesperson said officers found the victim close to the intersection with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. Sabrina Gauthier said someone in a vehicle opened fire on the victim as he left a nearby building.

Major crimes and forensics investigators are on the scene.

The death marks the sixth homicide of the year on the island of Montreal.

The intersection of Bellechasse and St-Denis streets was closed overnight and will remain closed throughout the morning.