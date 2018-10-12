Man shot dead inside Laval car dealership

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was killed at a car dealership in Laval.

Police say they found the man's body inside the dealership when they arrived at around 9 p.m., but no one else was in the building on Lévesque Boulevard Ouest in the city's Chomedey neighbourhood.

They say he had been shot and was declared dead on site. No suspects have been arrested so far.

Police erected a perimeter and Lévesque Boulevard is closed between 89th and 91st avenues.