Skip to Main Content
Man shot dead inside Laval car dealership

Man shot dead inside Laval car dealership

Police say they found the man's body inside the dealership when they arrived, but no one else was in the building on Lévesque Boulevard Ouest in the city's Chomedey neighbourhood.

Police say they found man's body inside the dealership, but no one else was in the building

CBC News ·
A 31-year-old man was found dead inside a Laval car dealership Thursday night. (Radio-Canada)

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was killed at a car dealership in Laval. 

Police say they found the man's body inside the dealership when they arrived at around 9 p.m., but no one else was in the building on Lévesque Boulevard Ouest in the city's Chomedey neighbourhood. 

They say he had been shot and was declared dead on site. No suspects have been arrested so far. 

Police say no one else was inside the building when they found the man's body. (Radio-Canada)

Police erected a perimeter and Lévesque Boulevard is closed between 89th and 91st avenues.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us