Montreal police investigating death of 21-year-old man found in car as homicide

A 21-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a parked car in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough Saturday evening.

Montreal police say they are investigating the death as a homicide, making it the 11th homicide in Montreal in 2021. They say they received a call at around 6:30 p.m. about someone in a car who was injured and appeared to have died.

The car was in the parking lot of an apartment building at the corner of Canning and Workman streets.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said investigators from the Major Crimes Unit are still working to understand how and why the man was killed.