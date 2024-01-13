Content
Man found dead in car in downtown Montreal

A man was found dead inside a vehicle in a downtown Montreal alley Saturday. No suspects have been identified.

Police are investigating the cause of death

The body of a man in his 30s was found dead inside a pickup truck in a downtown Montreal alley Saturday. Police are investigating. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A man in his 30s was found dead inside a pickup truck in a downtown Montreal alley Saturday.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) received a call at 7:50 a.m.about an unconscious man inside a black vehicle, parked in an alley near Dufresne and Logan streets in the Ville-Marie borough.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found marks of violence on the man's body. Resuscitation was not attempted 

Police have set up a security perimeter and are continuing their investigation into the death.

The SPVM's major crimes unit was dispatched to the scene.

with files from Radio-Canada

