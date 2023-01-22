Montreal police investigating after man found bound and bleeding on St-Laurent Blvd.

Montreal police are investigating after a man was injured in an apparent assault in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough late Sunday morning.

Police said they received several calls around 11:40 a.m. about a bleeding man with his hands tied on St-Laurent Boulevard, near Ontario Street.

When police arrived at the scene, a 38-year-old man was found with multiple injuries to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital. Police say his life is not considered to be in danger.

According to SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc, police have very little information about the incident at this time as the victim was not in a state to communicate with investigators.

She did say the man appears to have been assaulted in an abandoned building on St-Laurent.

"The investigation will be able to determine whether or not there has been a kidnapping," Dubuc said.

Police have not made any arrests and do not know if they are looking for one or more suspects.