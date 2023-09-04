Man dead after stabbing in downtown Montreal

A 47-year-old man died after he was stabbed in his upper body in downtown Montreal in the city's 28th homicide, according to the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

Police officers found the man at the intersection of Jeanne-Mance Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard West after receiving a 911 call at 10 a.m. Monday morning. He was brought to the hospital unconscious and in critical condition.

The SPVM confirmed the man's death Monday afternoon.

A perimeter has been set up at the intersection. The SPVM's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and a command post is at the scene.

No arrests have been made so far.