Police investigating after man fatally shot in downtown Montreal

Montreal police are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in the city's Ville-Marie borough Wednesday night.

His death marks the city's 35th homicide of the year.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for reports of gunfire on des Érables Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street East.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located a victim on the ground, a 33-year-old man," said SPVM spokesperson Cst. Caroline Chèvrefils.

"He was unconscious and had upper body injuries from more than one gunshot."

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, Montreal presented its 2022 budget where it pledged more money to the city's police force in response to the rise in gun violence.

"We have all been affected by the rise of violence, that includes guns, in the last months," Mayor Valérie Plante said, describing it as a growing trend.

Public security accounts for 17.7 per cent of the total budget.

The Plante administration raised the budget of the Montreal police to the tune of $45 million, bringing the total budget to about $724 million.

About $4.6 million of that is specifically to fight gun violence.