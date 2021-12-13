Man fatally shot in Lachine is Montreal's 33rd homicide of the year

Montreal police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot in Lachine Sunday evening.

Emergency services received calls around 8 p.m. about a 50-year-old man, who was fatally injured in an apartment near the corner of Saint-Joseph Boulevard and Sainte-Marie Street.

First responders tried reviving him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death marks the thirty-third homicide in the city this year.

Police set up a perimeter last night around the apartment, where the major crimes unit is investigating.

The Montreal police recorded 25 homicides on its territory in 2019 and 2020.