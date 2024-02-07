Man fatally shot in Dollard-des-Ormeaux in Montreal's West Island

A man was shot and killed shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot in the Montreal suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, police say.

The victim, approximately 40 years old, was in a vehicle near the corner of des Sources and Brunswick boulevards.

Several witnesses heard gunshots, according to Montreal police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but his identity has not been released.

The suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle. Montreal police are investigating.