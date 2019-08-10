Man escapes after lighting woman on fire in Quebec City

A man in Quebec City lit a woman on fire Friday night and escaped on foot, leaving witnesses rushing to put out the flames.

"We fear for her life," said Const. Étienne Doyon with the Quebec City police service.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim — a woman in her 20s — had sustained severe burns to her face, hands and back.

The incident happened on Arago Street around 9 p.m.

The woman's mother and two children witnessed the incident and were treated for shock.

Nearby resident Guylaine Cauchon heard what was happening in the street as she watched television Friday night with her partner.

"She was yelling, 'Help, help, I'm on fire!" Cauchon said.

Guylaine Cauchon heard the woman screaming from her apartment and rushed down to the street to help. (Radio-Canada)

When she went to her balcony and saw what was happening to the victim, she was in such shock that she couldn't dial the ambulance. She asked her partner to do it, and rushed into the street to help the woman.

Cauchon said the victim's mother and children were screaming.

She tried to comfort the woman but was told, "don't touch me, it hurts."

"It all happened quite quickly," Cauchon said.

Police are treating the case as an attempted murder.

They believe the perpetrator was known to the victim. No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.

Investigators are meeting with witnesses.

Police are still searching for the suspect.