Man, 26, dies after early morning stabbing in downtown Montreal

A 26-year-old-man has died after being stabbed at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Guy streets early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a man who sustained upper body injuries following an altercation.

"A conflict degenerated between the victim and two suspects on the sidewalk," said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils. "And that's when the victim was injured with a sharp object."

Police say the suspects fled the scene. The young man was taken to hospital but later died.

This marks the city's 25th homicide of the year.

There were 32 homicides in Montreal in 2018.