Man shot in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough becomes city's 37th homicide this year

A 39-year-old man has died in hospital following a shooting in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough Monday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) say officers responded to a 911 call at 9:40 p.m. reporting gunshots heard on Jean-Talon Street, near de l'Assomption Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man lying on the ground in a parking lot. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Police say the victim was conscious when he was transported to hospital, but his condition severely deteriorated and he was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

His death marks the city's 37th homicide this year. The force also recorded both the 35th and 36th homicides in the past week.

Police say at least one suspect was reportedly seen at the scene of the Monday night shooting, but fled before police arrived. No arrests have been made.

A canine unit was deployed at the site and investigators will question witnesses and check local surveillance footage in an effort to determine the events that led to the killing.