Man dies after parachute accident in Victoriaville
A 39-year-old man died in a parachute accident in Victoriaville, Que., when he unexpectedly hit a post while landing, police say.
The man was seemingly an experienced parachutist and had jumped alone.
The accident happened at the intersection of de l'Aéroport and Filtre Street. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation with forensic identification services was launched to determine the cause of the accident.
with files from Radio-Canada