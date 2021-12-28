88-year-old resident dies after being found outside senior residence in Laval

An 88-year-old man has died after being found outside his senior's residence in Laval's Chomedy neighbourhood.

Laval police were called to the Les Jardins de Renoir residence around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The man was found unresponsive and was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

The man, who lived in the residence, left his unit in the night for unknown reasons. His partner woke up in the night to find him missing and alerted the police.

The cause of death is unknown and an investigation into the circumstances is on-going.

Located on Chomedey Boulevard, the residence has about 600 apartments for seniors who are autonomous, semi-autonomous or in recovery.

Temperatures in Montreal reached -10 degrees overnight, but felt like -19 with the wind chill.