Man dies in stabbing in Laval's Duvernay district

Laval police are investigating a homicide in the city's Duvernay district Saturday night.

Shortly before midnight, police found the body of a man believed to be about 20 years old outside a home on de la Concorde Boulevard.

Officers were responding to a noise complaint nearby when they found the body, said Laval police spokesperson Julie Marois.

Paramedics confirmed the victim died from stabbing wounds.

The Laval police's major crimes unit is investigating and de la Concorde is closed between d'Anteuil and Lesage boulevards.

There are no suspects yet and police would not confirm if the man had been inside the house that was the subject of the noise complaint.