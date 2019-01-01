Updated
Police investigate suspicious death in Lachine
A 35-year-old man died early in the morning on New Year's Day in the borough of Lachine, police say.
35-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest around 4 a.m. Tuesday
Police say a 35-year-old man died early in the morning on New Year's Day in the borough of Lachine. Investigators say they are treating the death as suspicious.
Officers received a 911 call around 4 a.m. about a man at the corner of 26th Avenue and Provost Street.
Police say he was suffering a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead in hospital.