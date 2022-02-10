Man dies after being shot in garage of his LaSalle home

Montreal police say a 46-year-old man has died after being shot Wednesday night in his own garage in LaSalle.

Manuel Couture, spokesperson for Montreal police, says several neighbours near Marie Rollet Street and Guy Bouchard Boulevard called 911 just after 9 p.m. to report gunshots.

Couture says officers found the man in the garage of his home. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

His death marks the second homicide on Montreal police territory this year.

Bullet casings were found at the scene, Couture says, and investigators plan to interview witnesses in the area to better understand what happened.

Police say the victim is known to them, and so far they've made no arrests.

The shooting comes a day after a 23-year-old was critically injured after being shot while in a car in the parking lot of a Brossard shopping mall.

On Jan. 13, 17-year-old Amir Benayad was fatally shot in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, marking Montreal's first homicide of the year.