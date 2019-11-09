Man dies after falling from ladder while trimming tree branches in NDG

A 45-year-old man died in a fall while trimming tree branches in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

Around 11:20 a.m., the man was using a ladder to trim the branches of a tree behind a home on Terrebonne Street near the corner of Montclair Avenue when he fell, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police said the man suffered a head injury in the fall.

He was transported to hospital by paramedics where his death was confirmed.

It's not known at this time what caused him to fall, but the death is being treated as accidental, Brabant said.

Police are assisting with the coroner's office in their investigation.