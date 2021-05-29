Man dies after car collides with street lamp in Montreal North

A 46-year-old man is dead and a 27-year-old man is in hospital after their vehicle crashed into a street lamp in the borough of Montréal-Nord.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. on Léger Boulevard, according to Montreal police.

Both men were found unconscious in the car, not far from Lanthier Avenue.

The older man, who was sitting in the passenger seat, died in hospital.

At midnight, the driver was still listed as being in critical condition.

Police say the driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle, causing him to collide with the lamp post.