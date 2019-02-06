Man dies after being stabbed in east Montreal apartment

A 24-year-old man is dead after suffering fatal stab wounds Wednesday in an apartment in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police were called to the apartment on Faribault Avenue in the afternoon and found the victim in critical condition with upper body injuries, police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The suspect, a 26-year-old woman, has been taken into custody and met with investigators.

The major crimes unit is now handling the case.

This is the city's third homicide of 2019.