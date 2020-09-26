82-year-old man dead after suspected hit-and-run in Ville-Marie

An 82-year-old man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run in the Ville-Marie borough Friday night.

Montreal police were called to the scene on Pierre-Dupuy Avenue between de la Concorde Bridge and the Bonaventure Expressway around 11:30 p.m.

There, they found paramedics trying to revive the man, who had been a passenger of a vehicle. The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, seemingly of a heart attack.

According to Montreal police, the man was a passenger in a car that was driving on Pierre-Dupuy when another car turned onto the street and collided with it. That vehicle then fled the scene.

The 61-year-old driver of the victim's car, as well as two other passengers, were not injured and the vehicle had only minor damage, police said.

Police are still trying to find the other driver and are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.