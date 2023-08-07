Man, 28, dead after early morning shooting in downtown Montreal

A 28-year-old man has died after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in downtown Montreal early Monday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) say they received a 911 call around 3:40 a.m. for someone injured on Ste. Catherine Street West, near Guy Street.

SPVM officers found the victim unconscious on the sidewalk and suffering from multiple injuries to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital where he later died. The man's death marks the city's 19th homicide of the year.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians were called to the scene Monday to speak with witnesses and analyze surveillance footage from cameras in the area.

No arrests have been made as of mid-morning.