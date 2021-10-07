27-year-old man dead after shooting in Blainville residence

A 27-year-old man is dead following a shooting in a residence in Blainville late Wednesday night.

Local police received reports from neighbours around 11:15 p.m. for sounds of gunshots fired on 61st Avenue West, near Boulevard du Curé-Labelle.

When they arrived on scene, police found the victim seriously injured by a firearm, said provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the victim is not known to police. The SQ is carrying out the investigation in collaboration with Blainville police.

As it stands, there have been no arrests. Crime scene technicians were on-site early Thursday morning with investigators.

"We hope to obtain the description of a vehicle which could have been used to allow one or more suspects to flee the scene," said Bilodeau.