Man dead, others injured after altercation in Quebec City rooming house

One man is dead and two others injured after what appears to be an armed assault in a rooming house in Quebec City's Saint-Sacrement district.

Quebec City police say they were called to the address on Sainte-Foy St. around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man with serious injuries, who was pronounced dead at the sccene. A 46-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were also taken to hospital with injuries, but police say their lives aren't in danger.

Two men, including the one who was taken to hospital, were arrested. Police say preliminary information suggests the altercation was between residents of the rooming house.

Quebec City police remained on the scene Wednesday morning.