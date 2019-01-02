Man, 69, found dead on grounds of Quebec City retirement home

A 69-year-old man was found dead on the grounds of a Quebec City retirement home, the Jardins Logidor, Wednesday morning.

Quebec City police say the man fell from a second-floor balcony and was discovered lying on the ground in front of the facility by an employee around 7 a.m.

The man lived there for many years, and had recently moved into a new wing for semi-autonomous people, the family told Radio-Canada.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death — which is not believed to be criminal, according to police.

The company overseeing the property, Cogir Management, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon offering its condolences to the family and affirming the building's safety.

"The Jardins Logidor is a certified safe residence that meets all the standards required by the government," spokesperson Brigitte Pouliot stated.

The residence is located in Sainte-Foy, on Alain Street.

Temperatures dropped to a low of –25 C overnight into Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada.