Man found dead in Montreal parking lot hours after fatal shooting in Côte-des-Neiges

Montreal police say the victim suffered an upper body injury that may have been caused by a firearm.

Officers stand in front of Montreal police cruisers parked at night.
Police say the victim was a 28-year-old man. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough that could be a fatal shooting.

Montreal police (SPVM) say they received a call around 3 a.m. Wednesday, reporting that a man was found unconscious in a business parking lot.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead when police and Urgences-Santé paramedics arrived. 

Police say he had suffered an upper body injury that might have been caused by a firearm. No suspects have been identified. The SPVM's major crime unit has been assgined to the case. 

Police have set up a security perimeter around the site where the body was found, on Boulevard Henri-Bourassa West, near the intersection of Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue, in the Nouveau-Bordeaux neighbourhood.

The death took place a little less than 12 hours after the killing of a 39-year-old woman in a parking lot on Jean-Talon Street West, near the intersection with de la Savane Street, in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges district.

Police have yet to make any arrests.

The SPVM  says it has not yet found a link between the deaths, the eighth and ninth to happen on the island of Montreal since the beginning of 2023.

With files from Shawn Lyons and La Presse Canadienne

