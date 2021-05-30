Man, 22, dies after being shot in Montreal North Saturday afternoon

A 22-year-old man was killed in the borough of Montreal North on Saturday afternoon.

Police say he was shot on the street by two unknown suspects in a vehicle that fled the scene.

The incident happened close to the intersection of Pelletier and Amos streets just after 4 p.m.

The man was found unconscious and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say this is the 10th homicide on their territory this year.