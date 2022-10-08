Man dead in overnight Laval shooting

Laval police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's east end last night.

Police say they received calls about gunshots on rue du Canada around 11:20 p.m.

"When police officers arrived on the scene they saw some bullet shots in a vehicle, the victim was inside, he got shot also. He died on the scene," said Laval Police spokeswoman Stephanie Beshara.

Beshara says the victim was 31 years old and was not known to Laval police.