32-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Montreal's east end

Montreal police say a 32-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in the city's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police say the man was crossing at the intersection of Hochelaga Street and Avenue de la Salle around 7:55 p.m. when he was hit by a car heading east on Hochelaga.

The man was sent to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

The driver was not physically injured but was treated for shock at the scene, police say.

Collision reconstruction experts are working to determine exactly what happened. Police say, according to CCTV footage, speed may be a factor in the incident.