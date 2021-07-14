1 dead following morning house fire in Rivière-des-Prairies

A 79-year-old man is dead following a house fire in Rivière-des-Prairies Wednesday morning, according to Montreal's fire department.

Emergency crews were called to a detached family home on Gouin Boulevard East, near 16th Avenue, around 5 a.m.

When they arrived, the entire building was ablaze. The senior was later found and pronounced dead on scene.

A firefighter was also injured during the operation and was transported to hospital.

The fire department says 19 intervention vehicles and 60 firefighters were sent to the scene. The fire is not yet under control as of this morning.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.