Man in his 70s dead following apartment fire in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough

A 72-year-old man is dead following a fire early Tuesday morning in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough.

Police say firefighters responded to an alarm at an apartment on St-Antoine Street, near Vinet Street, just before midnight.

Upon arrival, they found the man inside his apartment unit, where he was pronounced dead.

According to initial findings, the fire appears to have started inside the victim's unit for an as yet unknown reason, police say. The cause of death is also unknown at this time.

Police are investigating and no other injuries are being reported.