Man, 60s, dies after fire in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood

Police say a lit cigarette could be the cause of the fire, which was brought under control shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Victim was found unresponsive inside apartment where fire was raging

Police and the Montreal Fire Department were called to the corner of Musset Avenue and Jean-Talon Street East around midnight. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

A Montreal man in his 60s died following a fire in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Police and the Montreal Fire Department were called to the corner of Musset Avenue and Jean-Talon Street East around midnight.

A man was found unresponsive inside an apartment where the fire was raging, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, said Const. Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with the SPVM. 

Police say initial investigations suggest the cause of the fire was accidental, adding a lit cigarette could have started it. 

The fire was brought under control shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 

No one else was injured and the building was evacuated as a precaution. 

Police continue to investigate. 

with files from La Presse Canadienne and Radio-Canada

