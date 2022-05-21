Man, 60s, dies after fire in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood

A Montreal man in his 60s died following a fire in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Police and the Montreal Fire Department were called to the corner of Musset Avenue and Jean-Talon Street East around midnight.

A man was found unresponsive inside an apartment where the fire was raging, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, said Const. Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with the SPVM.

Police say initial investigations suggest the cause of the fire was accidental, adding a lit cigarette could have started it.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

No one else was injured and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

Police continue to investigate.