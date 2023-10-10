Police investigating death of man found in car in Terrebonne

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a man found inside a vehicle in Terrebonne, Que., Monday night.

The victim, whose age is unknown at this time, was found around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping centre near the intersection of des Seigneurs Boulevard and Vaillant Street.

The man was immediately transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Local police say residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.

According to Radio-Canada sources, the man was a high-profile member of organized crime.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which has taken over the case, refused to confirm the man's identity or the circumstances surrounding his death.

Investigators are now working to determine whether other incidents in the area Monday night are connected to the discovery.

Radio-Canada says a vehicle was found burning not far from where the man was found. Firefighters put out the blaze.

"There are other scenes which are being analyzed by investigators. We are trying to determine the link between all these events and these different places," said SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.

The SQ cordoned off the scene where the man was found and set up a command post.