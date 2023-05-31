1 dead, 1 injured after ATV plunges off cliff in Charlevoix, Que.

A man in his seventies died and his passenger was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in Les Éboulements, Charlevoix, Tuesday evening.

The two men were travelling on a trail in a two-seater vehicle when they fell off a sheer cliff onto railroad tracks, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

The railway is located in Cap Martin, between the hamlets of Les Éboulements-Centre and Cap-aux-Oies, about 113 kilometres southwest of Quebec City, along the shoreline.

The rescue operation was long and complex, Dorsainville said. It lasted part of the night. The SQ deployed ATV teams and patrol officers, who worked with firefighters, ambulance crews and a rail maintenance company equipped with a rail vehicle.

The driver died after being taken to Baie-Saint-Paul hospital. His passenger, a man in his sixties, also suffered serious injuries and was transferred to Enfant-Jésus hospital, but his life is not in danger.