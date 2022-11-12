Man, 19, charged in connection with lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu CEGEP

A 19-year-old man arrested in connection with a lockdown at a CEGEP in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., Friday has been charged with uttering threats.

Simon-Olivier Frappier appeared in court by video call Saturday morning and will be detained until his next court appearance.

Students and staff at the CEGEP, located about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal, received a message from school officials shortly after 9 a.m. Friday ordering them to barricade themselves into closed rooms and keep the lights off.

Police say Frappier was wearing a bulletproof vest and acting suspiciously in front of the CEGEP before being arrested around 10 a.m Friday.

A second suspect, a female minor, was also questioned, police said.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after noon Friday and police said they had no information on firearms or explosives near the school.

There were no injuries, though one pregnant woman was transported to hospital as a preventive measure.