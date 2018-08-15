Man expected to be charged after armed standoff with police closes part of Highway 440

A man in his twenties is expected to be charged Wednesday in connection with an armed standoff with Laval and provincial police Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place on the des Laurentides Boulevard viaduct over Highway 440 where a man was seen walking around his vehicle holding a long gun at about 3 p.m.

Laval police Const. Évelyne Boudreau said officers quickly set up a security perimeter, closing a section of the highway below. At least one shot was fired, she said, hitting a police vehicle.

After speaking with a Laval police negotiator, the man surrendered to authorities. The operation took around an hour.

Boudreau say the man was taken to hospital. Charges will be determined after police investigators meet with him today, she said. He is expected to appear in court this afternoon.