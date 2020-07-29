Drummondville man charged with murder in connection with mother's death

A 32 year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of his mother.

Sporting a face mask and yellow shirt, Jean-Luc Ferland was escorted into the Drummondville courthouse by two Sûreté du Québec officers Tuesday afternoon.

Ferland will remain behind bars until his next court appearance Aug. 14.

Quebec's police watchdog, known as the BEI, launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding 57-year-old Suzanne Desjardins's death on Monday.

In a statement, the BEI said Desjardins went to a provincial police station Sunday to request assistance with her son.

She asked police if they could force Ferland to undergo a psychiatric assessment, but was told the SQ was unavailable to help at that time.

The next morning, a worried friend phoned police, asking them to check on Desjardins.

When police arrived, they found Desjardins had been critically injured and Ferland was at the scene.

Desjardins was declared dead at hospital and Ferland was questioned by investigators later that day, then arrested. The coroner has ordered an autopsy.

Ferland was declared not criminally responsible for weapons-related charges and mischief back in 2015, Radio-Canada has learned.

For now, Ferland's lawyer, Isabelle Castonguay, has not requested a psychological assessment to see if her client is able to face trial.