Man arrested for arson in connection with numerous forest fires in Chibougamau, Que.

Quebec provincial police have arrested a man for arson in connection with numerous forest fires that burned earlier this summer in the province's north.

The 37-year-old man appeared by videoconference at a courthouse in Chibougamau, Que., about 700 kilometres north of Montreal, late Thursday afternoon to face two charges of arson.

According to the indictment, the Chibougamau resident allegedly set fire to forests in the area between July 8 and Sept. 5, as well as to a fishing cabin on May 31.

After investigating for several weeks, members of the Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit were able to nab the man.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. He will remain in custody until his court date on Sept. 11, police say.

Quebec saw an unprecedented forest fire season this year, with almost 15,000 square kilometres burned.

In early June, 7,500 residents of Chibougamau were temporarily forced from their homes because of fire and poor air quality.

The SQ says it is taking steps to determine whether the fires allegedly started by the suspect are linked to those that forced the evacuation.

According to Chibougamau Mayor Manon Cyr, the suspect allegedly started a series of small fires that were quickly extinguished by firefighters.