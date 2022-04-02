Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after spouse found dead in couple's home

A 49-year-old resident of Saint-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., was charged Friday with second-degree murder following the death of his spouse.

According to court documents obtained by Radio-Canada, Pascal Arseneault is accused of killing Louise Avon, 64, on Thursday evening.

The incident took place on du Lac-Arpin Road, about 110 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Avon's body was discovered by police in the rubble of the couple's home, which was set on fire, Radio-Canada says.

Arseneault was charged in the Saint-Jérôme courthouse.

It was ordered that his ability to stand trial be assessed, and he is scheduled to be returned to court on April 8.

Also on Thursday, the bodies of a 68-year-old woman, Madeleine Désormeaux, and that of a 76-year-old man, Laurent Thibault, were discovered in a residence in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, in northern Quebec.

According to provincial police, the initial investigation has found that this was a case of a murder-suicide in a marital context.