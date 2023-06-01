Montreal police investigating after brawl outside Orange Julep leaves man in critical condition

A man in his 50s is in critical condition after being assaulted by multiple suspects in the parking lot of the Orange Julep restaurant in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) says they received a call Wednesday just after 10:15 p.m.

The restaurant, with its iconic orange globe, is a popular place for Montrealers to hang out on a warm evening.

The victim was found with serious injuries to his upper body.

SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said a fight had broken out between the victim and a group of people.

The victim was knocked to the ground and repeatedly struck by the suspects before they fled the scene in a vehicle, said Gauthier.

No arrests have been made so far and police do not yet know if the victim and suspects knew each other.

Officers have spoken with witnesses and have set up a command post in the parking lot.

Police are searching the area and tracking down surveillance cameras.