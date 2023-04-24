Content
Quebec man arrested in connection with woman's death

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection to the death of a 67-year-old woman in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. (Alain Beland/Radio Canada)

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman Sunday in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., southeast of Montreal. 

Police received a call around 9 a.m., saying a woman had died in a residence on Des Pins Avenue. 

The woman was transported to hospital where she was officially declared dead. Once on the scene, police arrested a 42-year-old man for suspected murder.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of the woman's death. 

The man will appear in court on a video call Monday morning. 

