A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman Sunday in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., southeast of Montreal.

Police received a call around 9 a.m., saying a woman had died in a residence on Des Pins Avenue.

The woman was transported to hospital where she was officially declared dead. Once on the scene, police arrested a 42-year-old man for suspected murder.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of the woman's death.

The man will appear in court on a video call Monday morning.