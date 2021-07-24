Man arrested after pickup truck crashes into Montreal business, police say

A man was arrested for possible drunk driving after his vehicle crashed into a store in Montreal early Saturday morning.

An emergency call was placed at about 2:30 a.m., indicating that a pickup truck smashed into the front door of a business on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East, near Renaude-Lapointe Street, in the Rivière-des-Prairies area of Montreal.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the 33-year-old man without any visible injuries.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the vehicle was travelling north on Renaude-Lapointe and at the intersection of Henri-Bourrassa, it continued straight into a commercial building.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says the man appeared to be intoxicated and was transported to a detention centre for a breathalyzer test.

Chèvrefils says that the store damage was mostly inside, but she didn't specify the name of the business.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are yet to be laid.