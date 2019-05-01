Armed man arrested after attempt to rob Garda guards

A 55-year-old man was arrested last night after he allegedly tried to rob two GardaWorld employees in Montreal's Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough, police say.

The guards were loading the automatic teller machines at a Caisse Desjardins when they were confronted by an armed man.

Without using physical force, the guards were able keep the suspect on the scene and call 911, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Beaubien Street East and 27th Avenue. The guards' armoured truck was parked out front at the time.

The suspect was still there when police arrived and arrested him.

Police are not saying what type of weapon the suspect had.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. The suspect will be questioned by investigators today.