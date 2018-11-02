Skip to Main Content
Man to be charged with 2nd-degree murder in disappearance of Josiane Arguin

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in the disappearance of Josiane Arguin, who has been missing for two months and whose Parc-Extension home was part of an extension police search this week.

Josiane Arguin, 34, has been missing since Sept. 1. Police have been searching her home since Wednesday morning, and have set up a command post there. (SPVM)

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to be charged with second-degree murder in the disappearance of Josiane Arguin, who has been missing for two months.

Her Parc-Extension home was part of an extensive police search this week. 

Montreal police say they made the arrest Thursday and are now treating Arguin's disappearance as a homicide. 

The man is expected to appear in court later today.

