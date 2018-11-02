Man to be charged with 2nd-degree murder in disappearance of Josiane Arguin
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in the disappearance of Josiane Arguin, who has been missing for two months and whose Parc-Extension home was part of an extension police search this week.
Police conducted extensive search at Arguin's Parc-Ex home this week
A 37-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to be charged with second-degree murder in the disappearance of Josiane Arguin, who has been missing for two months.
Her Parc-Extension home was part of an extensive police search this week.
Montreal police say they made the arrest Thursday and are now treating Arguin's disappearance as a homicide.
The man is expected to appear in court later today.